Home / India News / SpiceJet pilots placed on temporary leave without pay, 'services won't be hit'

SpiceJet pilots placed on temporary leave without pay, 'services won't be hit'

india news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 04:35 PM IST

SpiceJet that is facing a liquidity crunch said the temporary measure is aimed at rationalising cost and is in line with its policy to not retrench any employee.

File photo of a SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft. (REUTERS)
File photo of a SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft. (REUTERS)
Reported by Neha LM Tripathi | Written by Sohini Goswami

Low-cost airline SpiceJet on Tuesday said it will put certain pilots on leave without pay (LWP) for three months as a temporary measure to rationalise cost. The Guguram-based airline that is facing a liquidity crunch said the measure is in line with its policy to not retrench any employee, something that it followed even during the peak of the Covid pandemic, adding the move will help rationalise the pilot strength vis-à-vis aircraft fleet.

Even after placing certain pilots on leave without pay, SpiceJet will have sufficient number of pilots to operate its full schedule as and when the DGCA restriction on flights is lifted, it further said.

SpiceJet reported a loss of 784 crore for the quarter ending June 30, compared to a loss of 731 crore a year earlier. The company had also reported a loss of 485 crore for the quarter ending March. It recently announced the appointment of Ashish Kumar as its chief financial officer.

In a statement, the struggling carrier said SpiceJet had in 2019 inducted more than 30 aircraft following the grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft. “The airline had continued with its planned pilot induction program in the hope that the MAX would be back in service soon. However, the prolonged grounding of the MAX fleet resulted in a large number of excess pilots at SpiceJet. We will be inducting MAX aircraft shortly and these pilots will be back in service as the induction begins.”

During the LWP period, pilots will remain eligible for all other employee benefits as applicable i.e. all opted insurance benefits and employee leave travel, it said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
spicejet
spicejet

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out