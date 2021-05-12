Home / India News / SpiceJet to start vaccination drive for all employees from May 17
india news

SpiceJet to start vaccination drive for all employees from May 17

The drive will commence from Delhi and Gurugram, which is SpiceJet's headquarters, and will cover the airline's employees across all the stations on its network, a release said on Wednesday.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 03:51 PM IST
The first ones to get vaccinated will be the frontline employees of the airline including airport staff and in-flight crew, SpiceJet said.(File photo)

Budget carrier SpiceJet has said it will start a company-sponsored vaccination drive for all its employees from May 17.

The drive will commence from Delhi and Gurugram, which is SpiceJet's headquarters, and will cover the airline's employees across all the stations on its network, a release said on Wednesday. SpiceJet said it has around 15,000 employees.

Other carriers like Air India, Vistara, IndiGo and GoAir and AirAsia India have already rolled vaccination drives for their employees.

The first ones to get vaccinated will be the frontline employees of the airline including airport staff and in-flight crew, SpiceJet said. The vaccination program will be undertaken as per government rules and guidelines and basis the availability of the vaccine, SpiceJet said.

The airline will also make efforts to facilitate vaccination for the families of employees going forward, it added.

“At SpiceJet, the health and safety of our passengers and employees is our topmost priority. Vaccination is a key step towards fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and it's important that essential workers like airline employees are vaccinated on priority,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

He said that the company will ensure that each and every member of the SpiceJet family gets vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“We have drawn up a detailed schedule for this company-sponsored initiative which would be undertaken as per government rules and guidelines,” added Singh.

Budget carrier SpiceJet has said it will start a company-sponsored vaccination drive for all its employees from May 17.

The drive will commence from Delhi and Gurugram, which is SpiceJet's headquarters, and will cover the airline's employees across all the stations on its network, a release said on Wednesday. SpiceJet said it has around 15,000 employees.

Other carriers like Air India, Vistara, IndiGo and GoAir and AirAsia India have already rolled vaccination drives for their employees.

The first ones to get vaccinated will be the frontline employees of the airline including airport staff and in-flight crew, SpiceJet said. The vaccination program will be undertaken as per government rules and guidelines and basis the availability of the vaccine, SpiceJet said.

The airline will also make efforts to facilitate vaccination for the families of employees going forward, it added.

“At SpiceJet, the health and safety of our passengers and employees is our topmost priority. Vaccination is a key step towards fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and it's important that essential workers like airline employees are vaccinated on priority,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

He said that the company will ensure that each and every member of the SpiceJet family gets vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“We have drawn up a detailed schedule for this company-sponsored initiative which would be undertaken as per government rules and guidelines,” added Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
spicejet covid-19 covid-19 in india covid-19 vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C

This CEO’s post about ending work chats post 6 pm is getting tweeple’s thumbs up
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP