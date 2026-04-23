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‘Spit on India’s face': US presidential hopeful Rahm Emanuel slams Trump over relations with New Delhi

Rahm Emanuel said that bringing India closer to the US has been a 30-year project under both Democratic and Republican administrations.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 03:00 pm IST
Written by Shivam Pratap Singh
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Former US ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, has criticised the Donald Trump administration for its treatment of India, saying Washington has “literally spit on their face”.

Former U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel listens during a House Select Committee on China hearing on Capitol Hill, July 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP File)

Rahm Emanuel, who has held various positions under the Barack Obama and Joe Biden administrations, said that bringing India closer to the US has been a 30-year project under both Democratic and Republican administrations.

"America has literally spit in India's face under the Trump administration. Bringing India closer to the US has been a 30 year project for every US president. I would not do what Trump has done," Rahm Emanuel said at an event at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Who is Rahm Emanuel?

India's relationship with the US has been strained since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January last year. The mercurial Republican imposed punitive tariffs on Indian goods due to New Delhi buying Russian oil, something he has been okay with ever since his war with Iran sent the crude prices around the world soaring.

India and the US are still negotiating a trade deal that has seemed to be going nowhere. He has also been critical of and sought to remove the H-1B visa, a path to the US most Indian skilled workers use.

Trump has also sought credit for ending India’s conflict with Pakistan after last year's Operation Sindoor, another claim that New Delhi has repeatedly denied. Under the current administration, the US has grown closer to Pakistan, with the country's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, drawing praise from Trump and the Republican getting a shoutout for a Nobel Peace Prize from Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

 
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