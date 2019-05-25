Spoons, knife, toothbrush, screwdriver recovered from man’s stomach in Himachal Pradesh

A team of doctors recovered spoons, screw drivers, tooth brushes, a kitchen knife and a door latch from the stomach of a man suffering from severe mental disorder in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district.

The man was admitted to Lal Bhadur Shastri Government Medical College in Mandi district’s Ner Chowk after he complained of an acute abdominal pain. The man, who has been identified as 35-year-old Karan Sen, was said to be suffering from schizophrenia for past two decades.

A few days ago, Sen complained of a cyst protrusion in his abdomen, following which he was taken to a local hospital in Sundernagar. The doctor there, after making an incision, found a screw driver in his stomach. He was then immediately referred to Lal Bhadur Shastri College in Mandi district.

Sen’s X- ray and Radiography revealed that he had several foreign items inside his stomach.

“It took nearly four hours for the team of surgeons to operate upon Karan ,“ said Lal Bhadur Shastri Medical College principal Dr Rajneesh Pathania.

“He is out of danger now. This was a first of its kind surgery in the college. The team removed eight spoons, two screwdrivers, two toothbrushes, a kitchen knife and a door latch from the stomach of the man,” added Pathania.

