SP's Azam Khan resigns as Lok Sabha MP after winning Rampur seat in UP polls

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who won from the Rampur seat in the recently held Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, on Tuesday resigned from his membership of the Lok Sabha, according to news agency ANI. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also resigned as Lok Sabha MP after he won the Karhal assembly constituency in the state elections.

The BJP stormed back to power with 255 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly. The SP bagged 111 seats, a significant improvement from its 2017 tally when it secured only 47 seats.

Despite BJP's wave, Azam Khan secured a victory on the Rampur seat by a vote margin of 55,141, defeating BJP's Akash Saxena. Akhilesh Yadav won the Karhal seat by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) SP Singh Baghel with a margin of 67,504 votes.

Recently, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Khan, a former UP minister, in a case relating to a Jal Nigam recruitment scam.

Passing the order, the court observed that the counsel representing the state government failed to point out any clinching evidence against Khan.

The state counsel also could not show that Khan committed any misappropriation or financial irregularity, the court added.