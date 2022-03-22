Akhilesh Yadav quits as Lok Sabha MP; retains UP assembly seat
Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party won 111 seats in Uttar Pradesh.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 01:57 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav has quit as Lok Sabha MP after he won the assembly constituency of Karhal in the Uttar Pradesh state elections. This was the first state election the 48-year-old former UP chief minister had fought. He was a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh.
With this, Akhilesh Yadav is expected to fill in the leader of opposition in the UP state assembly. In visuals, he was seen handing over his resignation to Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla on Tuesday afternoon.
