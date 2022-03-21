UP among 3 poorest states as per Niti Aayog’s MPI ranking: Akhilesh
LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the BJP government, saying Uttar Pradesh had ranked among the worst states in the country under the Niti Aayog’s multidimensional poverty index (MPI).
“UP is among the three poorest states in the country in the first MPI of NITI Aayog, under the BJP rule. It ranks third in terms of malnutrition rate and under the child and adolescent mortality rate category, UP has secured the worst position in the entire country. These are the badges of failure of the BJP government,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.
He also posted a newspaper clipping that claimed that UP was among the poorest states in the country. The SP chief was referring to the Niti Aayog’s MPI ranking report, according to which, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh emerged as the poorest states in India.
As per the index, 51.91% population of Bihar was poor, followed by 42.16 % in Jharkhand and 37.79% in Uttar Pradesh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
