e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sputnik-V from Russia arrives in India for clinal trials

Sputnik-V from Russia arrives in India for clinal trials

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories today initiated the clinical trials of the vaccine, the Indian pharma company said.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 19:51 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
Russia became the first country to register the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine on August 11.
Russia became the first country to register the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine on August 11.(Bloomberg)
         

Sputnik V, the first registered Covid-19 vaccine from Russia arrived in India on Tuesday for clinical trials.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories today initiated the clinical trials of the vaccine, the Indian pharma company said.

Russia became the first country to register the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine on August 11. Sputnik V was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform that had proven safe and effective with no long-term side effects in more than 250 clinical trials globally conducted during the past two decades (while the history of use of human adenoviruses in vaccine development started in 1953). More than 100,000 people have received approved and registered drugs based on the human adenoviral vectors.

Last month, Russia on Wednesday said that its vaccine Sputnik V is 92 per cent effective at protecting people from Covid-19 according to the first interim analysis.

“The Sputnik V vaccine efficacy amounted to 92 per cent (calculation based on the 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases split between vaccinated individuals and those who received the placebo),” the RDIF said in a statement read.

Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 will be tested in India on 100 volunteers, the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s Drug Controller General (DCGI) told Sputnik in October.DCGI has granted permission to pharmaceutical giant Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for conducting tests.

tags
top news
Meeting between farmers’ leaders, govt inconclusive; next round on Dec 3
Meeting between farmers’ leaders, govt inconclusive; next round on Dec 3
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
LIVE: ‘Bullets or peaceful solution’, says farmers’ leader on talks with govt
LIVE: ‘Bullets or peaceful solution’, says farmers’ leader on talks with govt
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In