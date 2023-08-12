Mathura temple trust files suit in Shahi Eidgah case

Agra: The Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, which manages the overall affairs of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex in Mathura, on Friday challenged a compromise between the Shahi Masjid Eidgah and a temple body that existed in the 1960s, as it sought to strengthen its claim over a disputed tract of 13.37 acre land. The Trust sought a cancellation of an agreement under which the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Seva Sangh, a body of the temple that was dissolved later, conceded the contentious portion of land to the Eidgah in 1968. (File photo)

The Trust sought a cancellation of an agreement under which the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Seva Sangh, a body of the temple that was dissolved later, conceded the contentious portion of land to the Eidgah in 1968.

The deal, which was finalised before the civil judge (senior division), Mathura in 1973-74, is “not binding” on the temple as the Seva Sangh had “no authority” to decide on the matter, the Trust said in a petition in the same court.

The Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi is located adjacent to the Shahi Eidgah mosque. The temple complex comprises the Keshav Dev temple, the Garbha Griha temple and the Bhagavat Bhavan.

Multiple suits have been filed in different courts of Mathura, with a common claim that the Eidgah complex was constructed on a part of 13.37-acre land belonging to the Trust.

The suits have demanded that the mosque, which abuts the temple, be removed and the land returned to the Trust.

“We have filed a case in the court of the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, seeking a decree by the court declaring the judgment and decree dated 20.07.1973 and the judgment and decree dated 07.11.1974 passed in the civil suit No. 43 of 1967 by the same court as null and void, not binding on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust by cancellation of said judgment and decree,” Gopeshwar Chaturvedi, a member of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Seva Sansthan, which was formed after the Seva Sangh was dissolved in 1976 and is linked to the Trust, said.

“The other relief (sought) includes declaration that the entire plot of land, measuring 13.37 acres within Khata No. 225 (old khata no. 291) of Katra Keshav Dev, vests in the Trust and is dedicated to Bhagwan Bal Krishna Keshav Dev Virajman Garbh Griha. The suit also seeks removal of unauthorised and illegal construction (the mosque) raised by way of encroachment and vacant possession handed over to Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi Trust,” he added.

The Seva Sangh had no right, interest or authority to enter into a compromise dated 12.10.1968 with the mosque representatives and thus, the decree “obtained by fraud” in suit number 43 of 1967 on the basis of the said compromise is null and void, the petition said. The plea also sought an injunction, restraining the entry of defendants (the mosque committee) in the mosque premises.

On Thursday, an Agra-based lawyer and two others had submitted an application in the court, seeking ban on entry of Muslims in the mosque.

“We have filed the suit with relevant facts and the court has admitted it... Asthan Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura, besides Mahabir Sharma and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, are the plaintiffs and the suit is against Anjuman Islamia, the committee that manages the Shahi Eidgah and others,” lawyer Surendra Kumar Guptam said.

Following an order of the Allahabad high court on May 26, records and files of all 16 suits in connection with the dispute were transferred to the high court in June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hemendra Chaturvedi Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT. ...view detail