Sri Lanka starts regular flights from nine Indian cities. Details here

Sri Lanka has reopened its border to India, the country's high commission in New Delhi announced on Saturday, adding that fully vaccinated travellers will only require a negative PCR test report for coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The test should be conducted 72 hours prior to arrival while an on-arrival PCR test at a certified hotel, the Sri Lanka High Commission further said.

“We look forward to welcoming our closest neighbours yet again, so they may experience the variety that Sri Lanka has to offer. Our country’s heritage, culture, wildlife, nature, beaches and more have always proven to be popular among Indian travellers, and they will be able to visit destinations across the country, while following the relevant health guidelines,” Kimarli Fernando, chairperson at Sri Lanka Tourism said in a statement.

Sri Lankan Airlines will operate four weekly flights to Chennai, three to Mumbai, and one to Bengaluru under its new schedule, and is expected to introduce significant frequency enhancements. Under the new schedules, the airline will be resuming services between Colombo and the Indian points; Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Trivandrum and Cochin with flights once a week, whilst Hyderabad and New Delhi will be connected to Colombo with twice-weekly flights.

The frequency of Sri Lanka Airlines flights from Chennai and Mumbai will later be increased up to five times a week while the Bengaluru-Colombo flight frequency will be increased to three times a week. To attract more travellers, Sri Lanka’s flagship carrier has also started a buy one get one free campaign.

“The relaxed guidelines are extremely clear, and we invite all travellers and travel agents to visit the portal to learn more about pre-arrival procedures, insurance and more,” Fernando added.