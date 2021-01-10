IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 9 Indian fishermen
india news

Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 9 Indian fishermen

In a separate incident, the Lankan navy personnel allegedly damaged fishing nets in 20 mechanised boats near Katchatheevu on Saturday, the officials said.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The fishermen were arrested near Neduntheevu on Saturday.(PTI/ Representative)

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested nine Indian fishermen and seized one mechanised boat for allegedly fishing in that country's waters, besides damaging fishing nets in a separate incident, officials said here on Sunday.

The fishermen were arrested near Neduntheevu on Saturday, Fisheries department officials said, adding that one boat was also seized by the Lankan navy.

In a separate incident, the Lankan navy personnel allegedly damaged fishing nets in 20 mechanised boats near Katchatheevu on Saturday, the officials added. They also allegedly hurled stones and bottles on the the Indian fishermen, they said.

Read more: Sri Lanka's Jaffna University war memorial removed, Tamil Nadu CM condemns move

Fishermen's association representative Sesuraja rued the acts of the Sri Lankan Navy, saying damage to equipment caused distress to the fishermen.

Meanwhile, the fishermen operating mechanised boats decided to strike work indefinitely from Monday, urging the Centre to expedite steps for the release of about 52 fishermen from Lankan custody at the earliest.

About 800 boats and 5,000 fishermen would keep off the sea, representatives said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.