Srinagar: Direct international flights to begin from today

Published on Oct 23, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

International flights directly linking Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar with the rest of the world will begin from Saturday. The decision was taken in a meeting on Monday chaired by divisional commissioner of Kashmir Pandurang K Pole.

"Pole held a meeting regarding the operation of international flights from Srinagar international airport and necessary arrangements needed to put in place and management of passengers in view of Covid pandemic," a government spokesperson told news agency PTI.

The meeting, which was attended by top officials including Regional Director Bureau of Civil Aviation, Srinagar; Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Director Airport Authority Srinagar; Commandant CISF, Airport Srinagar, also saw a discussion on necessary arrangements to put in place and management of passengers in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, according to an official statement.

Divisional commissioner Pole instructed the above officials to “execute arrangements meticulously including the management and regulation of passengers, segregation of domestic and international passengers, conduct Rapid PCR at Airport for international passengers besides mandatory RT-PCR test before 48 hours,” the statement added.

Apart from making arrangements for immigration and customs at the Srinagar international airport, a discussion was also held on Monday regarding the management of passengers during the arrival and departure of domestic and international flights keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in view.

The divisional commissioner has, meanwhile, told CMO Srinagar to come up with an RT-PCR testing facility at the Tourist Reception Centre with a dedicated team.

Jammu and Kashmir has so far recorded 331,494 cases, 4,429 deaths and 326,195 recoveries and 870 active cases due to the coronavirus disease. On Friday, 108 fresh cases were recorded in the Union Territory while no death was reported for the second consecutive day. Of Friday's infection count, Srinagar contributed the maximum at 47 followed by 14 in Budgam.

(With agency inputs)

