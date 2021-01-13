Srinagar experiences season’s coldest night as mercury plunges to -7.8°C

Srinagar experienced the season’s coldest night as the mercury plunged to -7.8 degrees Celsius amid a cold wave, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

“Last time, the same temperature was recorded on January 14, 2012,” said meteorologist Sonam Lotus.

He said the cold wave will continue as the weather is expected to remain dry till January 20. “There is no forecast of snow or rainfall until January 27. However, light rain and snowfall cannot be ruled out.”

Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of -10 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir has received five spells of snow over the last two months with the heaviest this season last week.