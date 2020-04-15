e-paper
Srinagar mayor accuses cops of thrashing sanitation workers

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:40 IST
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu
Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Wednesday alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir Police thrashed sanitation workers for ‘entertainment’ and that he will write to the Prime Minister and seek his intervention in the matter.

Mattu also posted a clip on social media where policemen could be seen thrashing employees of the Srinagar municipal corporation somewhere in the city.

“After multiple instances of sanitation workers being brutally beaten by policemen in Srinagar, I again brought the matter into the notice of SSP Srinagar yesterday- along with this video - where SMC employees are being singled out, thrashed, abused as if for entertainment,” Mattu said in a tweet.

“I also extend my full moral support to all SMC employees and especially the brave sanitation workers on the ground! They’ve been working tirelessly for three weeks! Going above and beyond their call of duty! They are heroes and I will not allow for them to be brutalized!” he added.

After the SMC staff members threatened to go on strike, Mattu said that the members have called off the strike.

“SMC field staff will continue to work - have called off their strike. Have appealed to them to continue their work. They have deferred to the gravity of the situation. They have also invested their faith in the assurance of corrective action from the administration,” the mayor said.

He said he will write to the Prime Minister and also the J&K chief secretary seeking appropriate action.

