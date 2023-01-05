Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Srinagar: Mercury plunges to minus 6.4 degrees Celsius

Srinagar: Mercury plunges to minus 6.4 degrees Celsius

india news
Published on Jan 05, 2023 01:23 PM IST

IMD deputy director Mukhtar Ahmad on Wednesday said that further fall in minimum temperatures was expected across the region

Boats on frozen Dal Lake. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

The mercury plunged to minus 6.4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Thursday as a cold wave gripped the region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.2 and Kupwara minus 6 degrees Celsius. The resort towns of Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minimum temperatures of minus 9.2 and minus 7.5 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

IMD deputy director Mukhtar Ahmad on Wednesday said that further fall in minimum temperatures was expected across the region. He said that there will be warmer days and colder nights till Friday with moderate to dense fog over the plains of Jammu.

Ahmad said that it will be mostly cloudy with a possibility of light to moderate rain or snowfall in the second week of January. He added that travellers and transporters are advised to plan their journey accordingly, especially over the Sonamarg-Zojila-Gumri axis, Razdan Pass, Sinthan Pass, Sadhna Pass, and Mughal Road.

