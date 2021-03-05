SSR death: NCB files over 12,000-page charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty

The Narcotics Control Bureau, which was probing a drug-related angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, files a lengthy chargesheet on Friday in front of a special NDPS court. The chargesheet names 33 accused, including Rhea Chakraborty, and contains the statement of 200 witnesses, news agency ANI reported. The hard copy contains over 12,000 pages and the digital format is around 50,000 pages, the news agency said.

The chargesheet has gone beyond Sushant Singh Rajput's death and traced the trail of narcotics — its sourcing and then distribution — in Mumbai.

Going by the first arrest the agency made in September, NCB had six months' time to file the chargesheet. The case was registered in August after the Enforcement Directorate shared private WhatsApp chats between actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and some of Sushant Singh Rajput's staff.

All of them were accused by the agency of procuring and supplying drugs for the late actor.

In its six-month long probe, the agency conducted raids in several locations of Maharashtra and claimed to have busted some rackets actively operating in he city and allegedly inside Bollywood.

The agency recorded statements of actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal among others.

All these statements and other findings by the agency have been submitted to the court which will now be verified and then the accused will be asked to appear in the court.

