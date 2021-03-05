SSR death: NCB files over 12,000-page charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty
The Narcotics Control Bureau, which was probing a drug-related angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, files a lengthy chargesheet on Friday in front of a special NDPS court. The chargesheet names 33 accused, including Rhea Chakraborty, and contains the statement of 200 witnesses, news agency ANI reported. The hard copy contains over 12,000 pages and the digital format is around 50,000 pages, the news agency said.
The chargesheet has gone beyond Sushant Singh Rajput's death and traced the trail of narcotics — its sourcing and then distribution — in Mumbai.
Going by the first arrest the agency made in September, NCB had six months' time to file the chargesheet. The case was registered in August after the Enforcement Directorate shared private WhatsApp chats between actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and some of Sushant Singh Rajput's staff.
All of them were accused by the agency of procuring and supplying drugs for the late actor.
In its six-month long probe, the agency conducted raids in several locations of Maharashtra and claimed to have busted some rackets actively operating in he city and allegedly inside Bollywood.
The agency recorded statements of actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal among others.
All these statements and other findings by the agency have been submitted to the court which will now be verified and then the accused will be asked to appear in the court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA satellites show fires still raging over Similipal, rest of Odisha
- NASA images dispute the claim made by forest officers in the state that the fires at Similipal biosphere reserve were more or less under control.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EAM Jaishankar condoles death of Bangladesh PM's political adviser
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sansad TV: Cost-cutting, content rejig behind merger of RS, LS TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSR death: NCB files over 12,000-page charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another wet spell in J&K to bring down temperature, may disrupt traffic
- He added there was a possibility of disruption in surface transport over the higher reaches due to wet spell and snow later this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poonawalla warns of delays as US prioritizes Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCB to file chargesheet in drug case related to SSR death today: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leaders of Quad countries set to hold first summit this month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Hike in platform ticket rates to prevent overcrowding at stations': Railways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RailTel launches prepaid plans for Wi-Fi at more than 4000 railway stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is it some coincidence?: Kangana's reaction to I-T raid on Anurag, Taapsee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP exam’s 10 toppers from same college, made same mistakes; CM orders probe
- The top 10 toppers of the exam belong to MP's Chambal division graduated from the same college and scored similar mistakes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reserves exhausted early, Chhattisgarh coal mine seeks larger forest area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Condemn infiltration across LoC, support dialogue between India, Pakistan: US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Covid-19 infection tally over 11.17 million with 16,838 fresh cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox