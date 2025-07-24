‘He was very polite’: Woman who rushed to aid Indian man after Dublin attack

The woman who rescued an Indian man, after he was subjected to a brutal attack by a mob in a suburb of the Irish capital of Dublin, has shared details of the incident, saying that he was stabbed, stripped naked and left on the street bleeding. The man, who is said to be an Amazon employee, arrived in Ireland just three weeks prior.(Image for representation/Reuters)

In a video posted on Facebook, Jennifer Murray, a resident of Tallaght, said she was driving on Saturday evening when she was "surrounded by a crowd of about 30 people. She said that after she stopped her car, she saw a man covered in blood, who pleaded with her to help him.

The Indian man, said to be in his 40s, was attacked by a group of young men in the Tallaght area of Dublin on Saturday. The man, who is said to be an Amazon employee, arrived in Ireland just three weeks prior.

“Stripped of his clothes”

In the Facebook video, Murray said teenagers were shouting that the man was a paedophile and that was why he was attacked. She added that “it was obvious he had not done those things”.

(Disclaimer: Video contains strong language. Viewer discretion advised.)

"They stripped him of his clothes, took his shoes, underwear, trousers and his wallet and phone and left him on the road," she said. "They could have killed him."

She added that the man told her about his wife and 11-month-old baby back in India, adding that the family was waiting for their visas.

'Pure racism'

"He was so extremely polite to me the whole time. I gave him a blanket to cover himself up. He was so embarrassed and shocked," an emotional Murray says in the video.

Earlier, Murray told Irish newspaper The Journal that she believed the incident was “pure racism, leading to innocent people being attacked.”

"…They took his phone and they took his money, and then they left him for dead,” she said.