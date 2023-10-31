Stable govt behind quick development: PM Modi in Gujarat

Rapid development across India is garnering praise across the world and this is due to the power of the people who have elected a stable government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, adding that the country is on a path towards becoming a developed nation by the centenary of its independence in 2047.

PM Narendra Modi in Mehsana on Monday. (ANI)

He was speaking after dedicating development projects worth ₹5,950 crore at a public event in Mehsana. The PM also participated in a road show and visited the Ambaji temple in Banaskantha before launching the projects.

“At the root of the rapid development being seen in the country and India’s praise in the world is the power of the public that has given a stable government in the country,” Modi said. “We have experienced how a stable and majority government in Gujarat continuing for a long time has helped us take one decision after another,” he added.

Modi said that while some people may not know about T20 cricket, it would be difficult to come across anyone in India who did not hear about the G20 summit.

“The entire world is discussing India’s growth and progress. The success of the Chandrayaan mission is being appreciated by all. Where no one has reached, our nation did. The success of the G20 is also under a lot of discussion. You may come across people who don’t know about T20 matches but it is difficult to find someone who does not know about the G20. Leaders from across the world came down to India, they are curious about India,” the PM said.

He said Gujarat experienced how a stable government for a long time can help in taking one decision after another, benefitting the state. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and state unit chief CR Paatil accompanied the PM.

“People know very well that the strong pillars laid in the last several years are behind the large projects of development being undertaken and courageous decisions being made, and behind the rapid growth of Gujarat,” he said.

“And you know your Narendrabhai, once he takes a pledge, he fulfils it,” he added.

Listing a number of development projects in the past two decades in north Gujarat, the PM said that the entire Viramgam-Mandal-Bechcharaji stretch had become an auto hub. “Earlier, the people of north Gujarat used to go out for work, now people from outside are coming here to seek work,” he said.

From the ceramics industry to the upcoming green hydrogen plant, the PM said that the region saw a drastic change in development.

“After a solar park in Patan, a similar park in planned in Banaskantha. Modhera Sun Temple and the entire village of Modhera are running on solar energy. The government’s roof-top policy has successful and as a result people are not only getting free energy to power their homes but they also sell surplus electricity to the government,” he said adding that the Mehsana-Ahmedabad dedicated freight corridor will see North Gujarat emerge as a logistics hub besides connecting ports such as Pipavav, Porbander and Jamanagar.

Modi said that Kutch -- which was devastated in the 2001 earthquake -- was transformed with a large number of industries and development projects. “I will work harder than before, your love and your support is my energy. India by 2047 should be a developed nation,” he said.

The projects unveiled by the PM on Monday included initiatives across several government departments, including the Railways, Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (GRIDE), the Water Resources Department, the Water Supply Department, the Roads and Buildings Department, and the Urban Development Department, according to a statement by Gujarat government.

These development initiatives will encompass Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar, Gandhinagar, and Patan districts in Gujarat. Across these districts, there are a total of 16 projects, of which eight were inaugurated and dedicated on Monday. These initiatives included two railway projects, one in Mehsana and another in Ahmedabad.

The PM also mentioned that after the Covid vaccine, the government was working on developing an indigenous vaccine for cattle. The PM who is on a two-day visit to his home state, will pay homage to India’s first home minister Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31 by visiting the Statue of Unity (SoU) in Gujarat.