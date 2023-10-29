PM Modi's 'vocal for local' push in Mann ki Baat ahead of Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 106th episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday once again pushed for local products amid the festive season. "Like every time, this time too, in our festivals, our priority should be 'Vocal for Local' and let us together fulfill that dream; our dream in Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. This time, let us illuminate homes only with a product which radiates the fragrance of the sweat of one of my countrymen, the talent of your of my country...which has provided employment to my countrymen in its making. Whatever e our daily life's requirements, we shall buy local," PM Modi said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Mann ki Baat on Sunday

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' website is also going to be launched and the youth should register on MYBharat.Gov.in.

"MYBharat will provide an opportunity to the youth of India to play an active role in various nation building events. This is a unique effort of integrating the youth power of India in building a developed India," the prime minister said.

He also noted that October 31 marks former prime minister Indira Gandhi's death anniversary and paid tributes to her.

