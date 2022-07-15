Stalin admitted to hospital after testing Covid positive

Two days after Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin tested positive for Covid, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday.

He had been under home isolation and was shifted to the hospital for observation.

“Honourable Chief Minister, Thiru MK Stalin has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms,” a medical bulletin from Kauvery hospital said.

The 69-year-old had earlier said that he was tired on July 12 and a test had confirmed that he was Covid positive. On July 12 morning, Stalin was inspecting, the venue in Mahabalipuram where the 44th Chess Olympiad would be conducted and works for the storm water drain project in Chennai. He urged people to wear masks, get vaccinated and be safe. He was active during the evening also and had wished National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)’s founder S Ramadoss a speedy recovery on Wednesday after the latter had tested positive for Covid.

Other leaders such as governor R N Ravi and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) opposition leaders wished Stalin a speedy recovery.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 2,283 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 3,510,809 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,028 with nil fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, said the health department.

As many as 2,707 people were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours aggregating to 3,454,923 and leaving 17,858 active cases, said a bulletin.

Five districts accounted for most of the new cases with Chennai adding 682, Chengalpet 367, Tiruvallur 176, Coimbatore 156 and Kancheepuram 102 to the tally, while the rest were spread across other districts.