MK Stalin calls on PM Modi with 25 demands

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss issues related to the state and also raised the demand for repealing the citizenship amendment act and the three new farm laws. This was Stalin’s first visit to Delhi, and his first meeting with the PM after assuming office in May. Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the elections in the state in alliance with the Congress, defeating the AIADMK-BJP grouping.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Stalin said he was happy and satisfied with the interaction. “He assured me that he will support Tamil Nadu in all its development work,” the TN CM, who submitted a list of 25 demands to the PM, said.

Among the issues raised by Stalin were: the release of pending GST dues to the state; declaring Tamil as the official language in the Madras high court; and granting citizenship to Sri Lankan refugees in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin also sought the scrapping of NEET, the common medical test, and revoking the new education policy. Both the DMK and the AIADMK have argued that it goes against the principles of social justice, and disadvantages underprivileged students.

“He (Stalin) told me the meeting was cordial,” said a DMK MP not wishing to be named.

“We have placed several issues with the Prime Minister and there may be problems in a few (demands) as they are BJP’s core issues. Let us see how many he considers.”

Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja met Stalin in Tamil Nadu house late on Thursday. On Friday, Stalin is likely to meet Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi before he flies back to Chennai.