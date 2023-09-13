Stalin dismisses Sanatan row as ‘diversion tactics'; BJP hits back: ‘We still wait for your answers on…’

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai on Wednesday targeted chief minister MK Stalin for his statement dismissing the Sanatan Dharma controversy as “diversion tactics" by the saffron party, posing questions to the DMK leader on a list of alleged scams.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai(X/ K. Annamalai)

Stalin in a social media post urged his party leaders to not react to the Sanatan Dharma controversy and continue posing questions to the ruling party on issues such as Manipur violence.

The chief minister wrote on X, “While the Prime Minister remains silent on everyday issues impacting the common man, his cabinet focuses on #SanatanaDharma by spreading false narratives and fuelling it with support from a few media outlets.”

"I urge our DMK leaders and cadre not to react to such diversion tactics and to continue posing questions to the BJP on #ManipurViolence, #AdaniHindenburg, a whopping 7.50 lakh crore rupees flagged in the #CAGreport, and other pressing issues, along with highlighting 9-year failures of the BJP… We will keep on posing questions, and so will #INDIA,” he added.

Reacting to Stalin's statement, Annamalai said, “Thiru @mkstalin, to begin with, we still wait for your answers on 1. BGR Energy Scam, 2. Nutrition Kit Scam, 3. Transformer Supply Scam, 4. CMRL Scam, 5. ETL Infra Scam, 6. Transport Scam, 7. Noble Steels Scam, 8. TNMSC Scam, 9. HR&CE Scam & many more.”

He added, “11 of your sitting ministers have corruption cases pending on them. One of your ministers without portfolio is in prison for the Cash for Job Scam. The attack on Hindu Dharma by your son and your party men is a diversion to the above scams & we kindly request you stop embarrassing yourself by misquoting the CAG report just by relying on a piece of paper in your hand.”

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who belongs to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), recently accused the Sanatan Hindu Dharma of promoting division and discrimination among people and called for its eradication. His remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ triggered a major political row, with leaders targeting the broad opposition alliance INDIA.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a ‘proper response’ to Udhayanidhi's remarks, some BJP leaders, including the party's IT cell head Amit Malviya, alleged that the Udhayanidhi, son of chief minister MK Stalin, was inciting violence against the Hindus.

(With inputs from agencies)