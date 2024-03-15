 Stalin files suit against EPS, TN BJP chief for linking him to drug cartel | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Stalin files suit against EPS, TN BJP chief for linking him to drug cartel

Stalin files suit against EPS, TN BJP chief for linking him to drug cartel

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Mar 15, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday filed defamation suit against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and state BJP chief K Annamalai for linking him to an international drug cartel and its alleged kingpin AK Jaffar Sadiq

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday filed defamation suit against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai for linking him to an international drug cartel and its alleged kingpin AK Jaffar Sadiq.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Sadiq on March 9 in connection with the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 crore drug trafficking racket busted in February. (ANI)
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Sadiq on March 9 in connection with the 2,000 crore drug trafficking racket busted in February. (ANI)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Sadiq on March 9 in connection with the 2,000 crore drug trafficking racket busted in February.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

DMK suspended Sadiq, who held the post of Chennai West-NRI deputy organiser, after the issue came to light.

Stalin alleged that they were attempting to “discredit” his credibility by “wilfully” and “consciously” making “scandalous statements” against him in public forums. The petition said Annamalai, during a press conference, alleged that the chief minister was involved in the distribution of contraband by aiding drug peddlers, causing significant harm to his goodwill and reputation in public.

“The complainant submits that the said statements made by the accused in the press meet that have come to be widely circulated on television and online media are an attempt to discredit the credibility of the Hon’ble Chief Minister and to launch a smear campaign against him,” the defamation suit read. It added that this was being done with a “malicious intent of obtaining unjust political advantage.”

On February 24, the NCB announced that it had busted a cartel after a four-month-long joint probe along with the Delhi Police after having received information from New Zealand customs authorities and Australian police that large quantities of pseudoephedrine concealed in desiccated coconut powder was being sent to both countries. Further inputs from the US DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) indicated that the source of the consignments was Delhi and that three men from Tamil Nadu were caught red-handed while packing around 50 kg of pseudoephedrine in a health supplement packet.

The actions of EPS and Annamalai constitute an offence under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and falls within the ambit of Section 199 of CrPC, the suit added. The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government also listed the steps that the state has been undertaking since they formed the government in May 2021 to eradicate narcotic drugs.

“Hence, it is humbly prayed that this Hon’ble Court may be pleased to take cognizance of this complaint, issue process and proceed against the accused and punish for the offences under Section 499 and 500 IPC and pass such further or other orders as this Hon’ble Court may deem fit and proper and thus render justice,” the notice said.

Responding to the defamation suit, Annamalai took to X (formerly Twitter) saying that while Stalin has been silent over the issue, he has sent him a notice. “Send as many legal notices you want, but you cannot stop us from exposing DMK’s nexus in the International Drug Trade,” Annamalai said.

Former allies AIADMK and BJP have been protesting across the state over Sadiq’s arrest.

Since he is also a Tamil movie producer, they accused the chief minister’s family, which is also involved in film production, of money laundering.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly EPS met governor RN Ravi on March 10 seeking an independent enquiry into the political links of Sadiq. “The increase of availability of drugs would destroy Tamil Nadu and the issue should not be taken lightly. The functioning of the police and State government is suspicious and a full fledged enquiry is necessary,” EPS told reporters, after the meeting demanding the resignation of the CM and his son and sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over the allegations.

AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar said it has become “routine” for the ruling dispensation to file cases against his party leaders and workers. “They have done so ever since they came to power (in 2021). We will certainly face it, people know the truth,” he said.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On