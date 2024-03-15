Stalin files suit against EPS, TN BJP chief for linking him to drug cartel

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday filed defamation suit against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai for linking him to an international drug cartel and its alleged kingpin AK Jaffar Sadiq. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Sadiq on March 9 in connection with the ₹ 2,000 crore drug trafficking racket busted in February. (ANI)

DMK suspended Sadiq, who held the post of Chennai West-NRI deputy organiser, after the issue came to light.

Stalin alleged that they were attempting to “discredit” his credibility by “wilfully” and “consciously” making “scandalous statements” against him in public forums. The petition said Annamalai, during a press conference, alleged that the chief minister was involved in the distribution of contraband by aiding drug peddlers, causing significant harm to his goodwill and reputation in public.

“The complainant submits that the said statements made by the accused in the press meet that have come to be widely circulated on television and online media are an attempt to discredit the credibility of the Hon’ble Chief Minister and to launch a smear campaign against him,” the defamation suit read. It added that this was being done with a “malicious intent of obtaining unjust political advantage.”

On February 24, the NCB announced that it had busted a cartel after a four-month-long joint probe along with the Delhi Police after having received information from New Zealand customs authorities and Australian police that large quantities of pseudoephedrine concealed in desiccated coconut powder was being sent to both countries. Further inputs from the US DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) indicated that the source of the consignments was Delhi and that three men from Tamil Nadu were caught red-handed while packing around 50 kg of pseudoephedrine in a health supplement packet.

The actions of EPS and Annamalai constitute an offence under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and falls within the ambit of Section 199 of CrPC, the suit added. The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government also listed the steps that the state has been undertaking since they formed the government in May 2021 to eradicate narcotic drugs.

“Hence, it is humbly prayed that this Hon’ble Court may be pleased to take cognizance of this complaint, issue process and proceed against the accused and punish for the offences under Section 499 and 500 IPC and pass such further or other orders as this Hon’ble Court may deem fit and proper and thus render justice,” the notice said.

Responding to the defamation suit, Annamalai took to X (formerly Twitter) saying that while Stalin has been silent over the issue, he has sent him a notice. “Send as many legal notices you want, but you cannot stop us from exposing DMK’s nexus in the International Drug Trade,” Annamalai said.

Former allies AIADMK and BJP have been protesting across the state over Sadiq’s arrest.

Since he is also a Tamil movie producer, they accused the chief minister’s family, which is also involved in film production, of money laundering.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly EPS met governor RN Ravi on March 10 seeking an independent enquiry into the political links of Sadiq. “The increase of availability of drugs would destroy Tamil Nadu and the issue should not be taken lightly. The functioning of the police and State government is suspicious and a full fledged enquiry is necessary,” EPS told reporters, after the meeting demanding the resignation of the CM and his son and sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over the allegations.

AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar said it has become “routine” for the ruling dispensation to file cases against his party leaders and workers. “They have done so ever since they came to power (in 2021). We will certainly face it, people know the truth,” he said.