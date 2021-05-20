Stalin grants Rajiv Gandhi case convict 30-day parole

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday granted a 30-day ordinary leave or parole to AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who is serving a life-term in the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

Considering Perarvialan’s mother Arputham Ammal’s plea, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief granted him parole on medical grounds according to the provision in the Tamil Nadu prisons manual.

Ammal had submitted a petition to Stalin on May 10 stating that the spread of the coronavirus inside the prison put her son at higher risk as he had several health issues.

“After carefully reviewing D Aruputham Ammal’s petition, chief minister MK Stalin has ordered 30-day ordinary leave for A G Perarivalan,” the order stated.

Soon after the order, Ammal thanked Stalin on Twitter. “Thanks to CM Stalin for considering a mother’s feelings and understanding the health of Perarivalan and taking immediate action,” she said in Tamil.

After completing prison formalities, Perarivalan would be allowed parole.

Last year, the Madras high court had granted Perarivalan 30-day parole and the Supreme Court in November had extended it by a week due to his ailing health.

Perarivalan is among the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assasination case. The former PM was assassinated on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur by a woman suicide bomber belonging to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Ammal has been fighting for the release of her son and all other convicts for decades, which has been supported by several groups in the state, including political parties such as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) -- who are also allies of the DMK-led government. His release has been opposed by the state Congress unit even as the Gandhi family has said that they have forgiven the convicts.

In 2018, the Tamil Nadu cabinet unanimously passed a resolution for the release of all seven convicts and sent it to governor Banwarilal Purohit. Three years later, he declined to take a decision and said it was the President who was the competent authority to do so.