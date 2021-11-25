Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stalin seeks temporary air transport bubble with Singapore, Malaysia for Tamil diaspora
india news

Stalin seeks temporary air transport bubble with Singapore, Malaysia for Tamil diaspora

The Tamil Nadu CM wrote to Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to make temporary air transport bubble with Singapore, Malaysia.
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. (File photo)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu chief MK Stalin on Thursday wrote to civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urging him to make a temporary air transport bubble agreement with Singapore and Malaysia to facilitate the movement of the Tamil diaspora with permanent residence of these countries.

He said many such travellers who came to India during the Covid-19 pandemic were facing difficulties while returning to the respective countries due to non-availability of direct flights.

“They have to travel through Dubai, Doha and Colombo which is causing serious inconvenience and financial burden as they have to pay more air charges and travel long distance due to the detour,” he added.

He further spoke how the transport industry was being affected in the absence of agreements for temporary ‘air transport bubbles’ with these countries. He said foreign airlines like Qatar Airways, Emirates and Srilankan Airlines were cornering domestic companies.

“Hence, I request you to make a temporary air transport bubble with Singapore, Malaysia at the earliest, for providing temporary airline services and resolve the difficulties faced by the Tamil diaspora in Singapore and Malaysia,” he said.

Topics
mk stalin jyotiraditya scindia
