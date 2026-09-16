Stalin slams CM Vijay after raids at ex-DMK minister Anbil Mahesh's home: ‘Busy shooting in London'

A fresh political row has erupted in Tamil Nadu following Chennai Crime Branch raids at the residence of former DMK minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, which the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin dubbed as ‘diversion’ and ‘political vendetta action’.

Stalin claimed that the Vijay government is unable to resolve the problems and is trying to divert people's attention by ordering raids against former minister Poyyamozhi (@mkstalin X)

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Stalin alleged that while Tamil Nadu is facing several issues, chief minister C Joseph Vijay is ‘busy shooting in London.’ He claimed that the government is unable to resolve the problems and is trying to divert people's attention by ordering raids against former minister Poyyamozhi.

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“We will legally confront this blatant political vendetta action. Conducting raids on the opposition cannot quell the people's anger. This government will soon realize that false accusations will not stand before the law!,” Stalin wrote on X, as he listed out the issues faced by the people of Tamil Nadu.

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{{^usCountry}} He said there are protests over power cuts, fishermen in Pattinapakkam are also protesting, while those whose kin are missing in Nepal are agitating as well. Stalin said there is distress due to shortage of Aavin milk, while a government bus driver in Chennai was beaten to death during the Pillayar Chaturthi procession. He also alleged that a TVK executive harassed a female police officer in Ayanavaram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said there are protests over power cuts, fishermen in Pattinapakkam are also protesting, while those whose kin are missing in Nepal are agitating as well. Stalin said there is distress due to shortage of Aavin milk, while a government bus driver in Chennai was beaten to death during the Pillayar Chaturthi procession. He also alleged that a TVK executive harassed a female police officer in Ayanavaram. {{/usCountry}}

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Case against ex-DMK minister

Stalin's remarks come amid probe against Poyyamozhi over the alleged irregularities and corruption in the approval of private schools during the previous administration. In a major crackdown, the Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday searched the Anna Nagar residence of former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Thennur, Tiruchirappalli.

The raid followed a case involving alleged bribery, in which up to ₹100 crore was reportedly collected from private schools in exchange for government approvals. Simultaneous searches were also conducted at multiple linked locations in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli to collect evidence, PTI reported, quoting sources.

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Poyyamozhi, a two-time MLA from Thiruverumbur who oversaw the School Education portfolio under the previous DMK administration before his defeat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, now finds his premises under intense police scrutiny as the probe unfolds.

Authorities stated that ongoing searches aim to inspect documents and verify transactions tied to private school management bodies as part of the formal inquiry.