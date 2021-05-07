Stalin begins tenure by signing orders for welfare of Covid-19 affected, women

MK Stalin announced ₹4,000 assistance each to over 20 million ration cardholders facing financial difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic after he was sworn in as the Tamil Nadu chief minister on Friday.

The order for the package was among the five he signed in line with promises made in the election manifesto of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which returned to power in the state on Sunday.

The ₹4,000 assistance will be paid in two installments beginning this month and will cost the state ₹4,153 crore.

Stalin extended the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme to cover treatment for Covid-19 in private hospitals for existing beneficiaries as infections surge. All working women and those pursuing higher education will now get to travel on state-owned buses for free from Saturday. Stalin ordered slashing of Aavin milk sold by Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited by ₹3. The state has sanctioned ₹1,200 crore for the purpose.

A new department has also been formed to address people’s grievances within the first 100 days of the new government. The grievances were received during the “Stalin in your constituency” campaign.

As many as 33 ministers took oath along with Stalin on Friday. Four bureaucrats have also been named as Stalin’s private secretaries.