Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to meet PM Modi in Delhi today, discussions likely on NEET, Covid vaccines

Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin will be in Delhi today on a two-day visit. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his stay in the national capital.

This is Stalin's first visit to New Delhi after taking oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister last month.

Though the chief minister's office has not released any official agenda of Stalin's visit, the discussions are likely to take place on the issues raised by Stalin in his communications to the Prime Minister in the last few weeks.

In a letter to PM Modi on Monday, the DMK president sought immediate directions to the ministry of petroleum and natural gas to cancel the bid process for extraction of hydrocarbon in Vadatheru Block of the Cauvery Basin in Pudukkottai district.

In the letter, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to instruct the Ministry to consult the State government "ab initio" before bringing any area in Tamil Nadu for any auctions in the future for hydrocarbon exploration and extraction.

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian had said on Sunday that the chief minister will request the Centre for more Covid vaccines for the state. "Death numbers are expected to decrease in coming days. Vaccination is the only solution to get rid of corona infection so people should come forward to get Vaccination," the minister had said.

Earlier this month, Stalin tweeted to say that he has written to PM Modi urging him to cancel the conduct of NEET and all other national level entrance exams, keeping in mind the safety of the students during Covid-19. Sharing his letter on Twitter, Stalin said the reasons for cancelling the Class 12 board exams are equally applicable to entrance exams as well.

Stalin also sent letter to PM Modi on GST dues for Tamil Nadu and allocation for various development schemes for the state.