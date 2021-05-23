Home / India News / Stalin writes to Rajnath Singh, asks him to intervene to locate 16 missing fishermen
india news

Stalin writes to Rajnath Singh, asks him to intervene to locate 16 missing fishermen

The mechanised fishing boat named Ajmeer Sha bears a Kerala registration number and ventured out into the sea from Beypore fishing harbour in Kerala on May 5.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin has written to Union defence minister Rajnath Singh seeking his intervention to locate 16 missing fishermen. (PTI PHOTO.)

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday wrote to Union defence minister Rajnath Singh seeking his intervention to locate 16 missing fishermen. Twelve of these fishermen belong to Tamil Nadu and the remaining four are from West Bengal. They went missing while fishing in the Arabian Sea near the Mangalore coast during Cyclone Tauktae, which was classified as an extremely severe cyclonic storm and made landfall in Gujarat on May 17.

The mechanised fishing boat named Ajmeer Sha bears a Kerala registration number and ventured out into the sea from Beypore fishing harbour in Kerala on May 5. “It has been informed that after Cyclone Tauktae there has been no contact with the crew of this boat,” Stalin said in his letter.

Tamil Nadu had earlier requested the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), east, west and the Indian Coast Guard station in Cochin to search for and rescue the fishermen but there has been no news on them so far. “This has caused anxiety and distress among the families and the fishermen community in the state,” Stalin said requesting the defence minister’s ‘immediate intervention’ and ‘urgent action’ to rescue the missing fishermen.

This comes a day after the families of the missing fishermen in Tamil Nadu wrote to the chief ministers of the state, Kerala and West Bengal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP