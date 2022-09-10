Stalker arrested for killing 19-year-old woman in T’gana

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling a 19-year-old woman to death and burying her body, after she rejected his marriage proposal in Telangana’s Wanaparthi district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at Manajipet village of Khilla Ghanapur block on September 5, but came to light on Thursday following the arrest of the accused Bathini Srisailam.

According to Khilla Ghanapur sub-inspector of police Venkateshwar Goud, the accused had been stalking the woman, a resident of Katedan area in Hyderabad, since 2017, when he was pursuing his graduation in the same area.

“She had rejected his advances and informed her parents about him. The parents had warned him a few times, but he continued to stalk her,” the SI said.

On August 5, Srisailam called the victim over mobile phone and asked her to visit his village once. Believing him, she travelled in a bus and reached Bhoothpur village, where he picked her up. He took her on his motor bike to his village Manajipet.

“On reaching the village, Srisailam asked her to marry him, but she refused. This led to an argument between the two and Srisailam, in a fit of rage, strangled her to death using her dupatta,” Goud said.

Later, he took her body to an isolated place near Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation project canal and buried there with the help of his friend Shiva.

The victim’s parents lodged a complaint to the Katedan police, who registered a missing person case.

Based on the inputs given by them, they informed the Khila Ghanpur police, who took Srisalam into custody a couple of days later for questioning.

“On Thursday, he confessed his crime and based on the information given by him, we recovered the body near his village,” the SI said.

The police booked a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC and handed over the case to Katedan police. The body of the victim was handed over to the parents after post-mortem.

