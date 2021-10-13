Stalker enters playground, hacks Class 8 girl with sickle during kabaddi practice

A 22-year-old stalker allegedly hacked a 14-year-old girl with a sickle at a playground where she was practising kabaddi with her friends in Pune on Tuesday, police said, with the minor nearly left decapitated.

Police officers said the 22-year-old man, who was a relative of the victim and was allegedly stalking her for months, reached the playground along with two other people, both minors, in the afternoon.

He then called the girl, a Class 8 student who was about to begin her kabaddi practice with friends, and took her aside. An argument ensued and the man pulled out a sickle from his bag and hacked her to death.

“The girl was at a playground where local groups hold Kabaddi practice and fitness classes for children. Three people, including a 22-year-old man, came on a bike and attacked the girl with a sharp weapon. The attack was so brutal that the girl died on the spot,” said Namrata Patil, deputy commissioner of police (Zone V).

The other two, according to police, were also carrying sharp weapons and attacked the girl.

Police said the attack unfolded in front of the victim’s friends and those who were in the playground for an evening walk, with all of them left shocked and leaving the spot of the crime.

Police said the main accused was staying at the victim’s house with her family in Bibwewadi area, when he began stalking her.

“The accused was stalking her for some time though after knowing about this, girl’s parents had warned him to leave their house and he went to stay at another area at Chinchwad,” said Sunil Zaware, senior police inspector, Bibwewadi police station.

Officials said that all three accused fled the spot after the attack.

Police have detained the two alleged accomplices, but the main accused is on the run.

“We have now detained two attackers who were with the main accused. The search is on for main suspect,” said Zaware.

Police have also recovered from the spot a toy pistol, which was allegedly used to scare off the victim’s friends.