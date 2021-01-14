IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Stalker shoots dead woman, himself in Madhya Pradesh
india news

Stalker shoots dead woman, himself in Madhya Pradesh

The victim and the stalker were declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Raisen.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)

A stalker allegedly shot dead a woman and then himself in Raisen district, 45 km east of Bhopal on Thursday, police said.

The 26-year-old man from Shamshabad in Vidisha district and the 24-year-old woman from Tejpur village of Raisen district were rushed to a district hospital where they were declared brought dead, said Monica Shukla, superintendent of police (SP), Raisen.

“The woman’s family members told police that the man had been pressuring her for marriage for the past few months. The accused came to Tejpur on Thursday morning again to ask her for marriage. When the woman refused again, he shot her in her chest with a country made pistol. Later, he shot himself. Villagers rushed to the spot and found both of them in a pool of blood at a spot away from the woman’s house,” Shukla said.

The villagers informed the family members who then called the police and took them to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter, said the SP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.