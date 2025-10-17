Stalker slits Bengaluru student’s throat after rejection, manhunt on

A 20-year-old college student was brutally murdered in Karnataka's Bengaluru after she allegedly rejected the advances of a stalker, police said on Thursday. The police found the body of a 20-year-old woman with injuries on her face and neck. (PTI File Photo)

Police said the accused, who has been identified and is believed to be from the same locality, allegedly slit her throat with a knife and fled the spot. A massive manhunt has been launched to arrest him, PTI reported.

The victim, Yamini Priya, a resident of Swatantra Palya, was a B Pharma student at a private college in Banashankari. According to police, the incident occurred while she was on her way home.

The victim was attacked near the railway tracks under Srirampura police limits while she was on her way home from college. The suspect, who allegedly came on a two-wheeler, slit her throat with a knife before fleeing the spot.

Police launch probe The incident came to light when the police received information about a woman's body being found near the tracks.

On verification, it was found to be the body of a 20-year-old woman with injuries on her face and neck.

"Information was received about a woman's body being found near a railway track under Srirampura limits. On spot verification by our officials, it was found to be the body of a woman aged about 20 years with injuries on her face and neck," Babasab Nemagoud, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused allegedly followed her on a two-wheeler, intercepted her and slit her throat before escaping.

Police suspect 'stalking' angle Police suspect that the accused had been stalking Yamini for the past few days and had proposed to her. However, she allegedly refused his advances, which angered him.

"We have some information about the culprit. He is said to be from the same locality. Once he is secured, we will get more details," DCP Nemagoud said.

Manhunt on "We have registered a case based on a complaint from her relatives, and efforts are on to nab the culprit. Further investigations are underway," he said.

Teams have been formed to nab the culprit, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.