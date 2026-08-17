13 devotees faint at Ujjain’s Nagchandreshwar Temple amid overcrowding on Sawan Monday

At least 13 people fainted at the Nagchandreshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday due to overcrowding, as the temple, which opens only once a year on Nag Panchami, witnessed a rush of devotees as the occasion coincided with the third Monday of Sawan, said temple authorities.

The incident occurred as lakhs of devotees gathered in the temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Shravan Somwar and Nag Panchami. (PTI)

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According to them, devotees were waiting in the barricaded area opposite the Harsiddhi Temple, which led to overcrowding. Panic broke out when rumours of an electric current leak near a transformer inside the barricaded area spread, said officials.

Officials said that the 13 people had been admitted to a district hospital. According to doctors, they are under close observation.

Police and administrative personnel at the site brought the situation under control.

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“Crowd was swelling and…”

{{^usCountry}} One of the injured devotees, identified as Sagar, said he had been standing in the queue at Mahakal Mandir for several hours before reaching Harsiddhi Chauraha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the injured devotees, identified as Sagar, said he had been standing in the queue at Mahakal Mandir for several hours before reaching Harsiddhi Chauraha. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What caused the stampede at Ujjain's Mahakal Nagchandreshwar temple during the Shravan festival? The stampede occurred due to a sudden surge in the crowd as barricades were opened, leading to a chaotic situation as many devotees were waiting for hours to enter the temple. Why is crowd management crucial during pilgrimages like those at Ujjain's Mahakal temple? Proper crowd management is crucial to ensure the safety of devotees, prevent overcrowding, and reduce the risk of stampede situations, as seen in recent incidents at various temples. How can authorities improve safety measures to prevent stampedes at crowded religious sites? Authorities can enhance safety measures by implementing better crowd control strategies, installing adequate barriers, and providing sufficient personnel for assistance during peak periods of pilgrimage.

“I was in the queue at Mahakal Mandir for the darshan. After 7-8 hours, I reached Harsiddhi Chauraha. We stood there for 2 hours. The crowd was swelling, and since it was time for the aarti, we were stopped there,” Sagar told the news agency ANI.

He said the situation changed suddenly when the barricades were opened.

“Suddenly, the barricades were opened and a stampede broke out. The tent fell and all barricades fell too. Both of my legs were caught under the barricade. One of my legs is fractured,” he said.

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He also alleged that there was a lack of assistance at the spot following the incident.

“The arrangements were really poor at the temple. Nobody helped me. Only one man came and helped me, he carried me to a health camp from where I was taken away in an ambulance,” Sagar said.

Mother describes struggle to get injured man help

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Meenu, the mother of a man admitted to hospital, said the incident took place at Harsiddhi Chauraha while devotees were heading towards Nath Chandreshwar Mandir for darshan.

“This occurred at Harsiddhi Chauraha. He came under a barricade when he was going for a darshan at Nath Chandreshwar Mandir. A stampede had broken out there. Nobody helped him. Only one man carried him here,” she said.

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