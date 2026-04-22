Started with Congress, joined BJP, expelled from TMC: Top facts on AUJP chief Humayun Kabir

Humayun Kabir is all set to challenge West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's crucial minority vote bank after launching his Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP), which will make a debut in the upcoming election polls.

Humayun Kabir was suspended by the TMC late last year, following which he founded his own party.(ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kabir, a former TMC leader, is contesting the Bengal polls on two seats: Rejinagar and Naoda. He shot to fame last year after proposing the construction of a Babri-like mosque in Murshidabad's Beldanga. The controversial initiative later led to his expulsion from the TMC.

Follow latest updates on assembly elections

Here are six key details you need to know about Humayun Kabir:

Humayun Kabir won the Bengal polls in 2021 from Bharatpur constituency in Murshidabad district on TMC ticket. He enjoys a considerable influence in the Muslim-majority region.

He started his political journey from Congress, later moved to Trinamool and then joined the BJP after he was expelled from TMC. He lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate from Murshidabad, but returned to Trinamool.

He shot to spotlight last year after a rift with TMC following his controversial role in laying the foundation for a proposed Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on December 6, the anniversary of the mosque's demolition in Ayodhya.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Few boosts, many setbacks: Will Humayun Kabir's AUJP split minority votes in Bengal polls The Babri Masjid issue featured prominently in the state politics, with the BJP attacking TMC over the issue, while the TMC distancing from the MLA. He was suspended by the party soon after the controversy in December last year.

Ever since the resignation, Kabir launched his party Aam Janata Unnayan Party and started preparations for the assembly polls. The party planned to fight on at least 135 seats and went into an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

Kabir stoked a fresh controversy this month after a video purportedly showed him claiming that he was in touch with BJP leaders and mobilising Muslim voters against the TMC in exchange for ₹ 1,000 crore. Though AUJP chief rejected the video as a conspiracy, the development led to a dent in Kabir's image and also ended his party's alliance with the AIMIM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Few boosts, many setbacks: Will Humayun Kabir's AUJP split minority votes in Bengal polls The Babri Masjid issue featured prominently in the state politics, with the BJP attacking TMC over the issue, while the TMC distancing from the MLA. He was suspended by the party soon after the controversy in December last year.

Ever since the resignation, Kabir launched his party Aam Janata Unnayan Party and started preparations for the assembly polls. The party planned to fight on at least 135 seats and went into an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

Kabir stoked a fresh controversy this month after a video purportedly showed him claiming that he was in touch with BJP leaders and mobilising Muslim voters against the TMC in exchange for ₹ 1,000 crore. Though AUJP chief rejected the video as a conspiracy, the development led to a dent in Kabir's image and also ended his party's alliance with the AIMIM. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The upcoming election will be a litmus test for Kabir and his party in their bid to consolidate minority voters in the Murshidabad region.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON