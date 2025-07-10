State-level tennis player Radhika Yadav shot dead by father in Gurugram

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player, was reportedly shot dead by her own father in Haryana's Gurugram on Thursday. According to preliminary information, Radhika Yadav's father fired three bullets consecutively(Hindustan Times)

The incident took place at around 11:30 am on the first floor Radhika Yadav's family residence located in Sector 57 of Gurugram.

According to preliminary information, Radhika Yadav's father, Deepak Yadav, fired three bullets consecutively at her following an altercation that was triggered by a disagreement over a video reel she had shot for social media.

Radhika Yadav's father, allegedly angered by the post, took out his licensed revolver and opened fire.

Radhika Yadav was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said initial findings suggest that a social media post led to tension in the house. “The father became agitated and shot her. The weapon used was a licensed revolver and has been recovered from the house,” he said.

Rajender Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 56 Police Station, said the police received information about the incident from hospital.

“We received a call from the hospital regarding a woman admitted with gunshot wounds. By the time we arrived, she had passed away. Statements from family members confirmed that the father was responsible,” he said.

Deepak Yadav, 49, has been arrested and his .32 bore licensed pistol recovered from his possession, police said.

Who was Radhika Yadav?

According to tenniskhelo.com, Radhika Yadav's International Tennis Federation (ITF) ranking was 113 as a doubles tennis player.

The website mentions that Radhika Yadav was born on March 23, 2000, and was ranking within the top 200 in the ITF doubles.

In another unrelated recent incident from Gurugram, a 30-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife after she slapped him during a domestic row in the Rajendra Park area, police on Monday said.

After killing her, the husband surrendered at the local police station.

Police said Ketan, a resident of B-block of Rajendra Park colony, works at Jewar Airport in the cargo department, according to a PTI news agency report, which added that his wife was identified as 27-year-old Jyoti.

Ketan had married Jyoti Ketan six years ago after courtship. They have two children.

On Sunday, around 6 pm, Ketan surrendered at Anand Garden police chowki, saying he had killed his wife.

Police took Jyoti's body into custody from the couple's home.