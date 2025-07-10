Radhika Yadav, state-level tennis player, was shot dead by father over ‘reel’: Gurugram Police

A 25-year-old state-level tennis player was shot dead by her father at their Gurugram residence on Thursday following a dispute over a social media video, police said. The incident took place at 11:30 am on the first floor of their home, police said.(Pixabay/Representative)

Her father, who allegedly fired three shots, has been arrested following statements by other family members.

The victim, Radhika Yadav, has represented Haryana in multiple state-level tennis tournaments and was considered a rising star in the local sporting circuit.

Radhika Yadav shot over ‘reel’

According to investigators, an altercation with her father was triggered by a disagreement over a video reel Radhika Yadav had shot for social media. The father, allegedly angered by the post, took out his licensed revolver and opened fire.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said initial findings suggest that a social media post led to tension in the house. “The father became agitated and shot her. The weapon used was a licensed revolver and has been recovered from the house,” he said.

Family members rushed Radhika to a nearby private hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Rajender Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 56 Police Station, said the police received information about the incident from hospital.

“We received a call from the hospital regarding a woman admitted with gunshot wounds. By the time we arrived, she had passed away. Statements from family members confirmed that the father was responsible,” he said.

Police have registered a murder case and are questioning relatives and neighbours. Police said they are awaiting a detailed forensic report and have planned a psychological assessment of the accused to evaluate his mental condition at the time of the crime.

Manoj Bhardwaj, who previously coached Radhika, said her death was a huge loss. “She was focused, disciplined, and immensely talented. This is a huge loss,” he said.

Radhika’s body has been sent for post-mortem.