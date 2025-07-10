Tennis player Radhika Yadav killed by her father over ‘Insta reel’: 5 facts on Gurugram murder

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player, was allegedly shot dead by her own father at their Sushant Lok home in Haryana's Gurugram on Thursday. The incident took place on the first floor Radhika Yadav's family residence located in Sector 57 of Gurugram.(HT Photo)

The accused has confessed to the crime and has been arrested, the Gurugram police said.

According to preliminary information, Radhika Yadav's father fired three bullets consecutively at her following an altercation triggered by a disagreement over a video reel she had shot for social media.

4- According to tenniskhelo.com, Radhika Yadav's International Tennis Federation (ITF) ranking was 113 as a doubles tennis player.

5- The website mentions that Radhika Yadav was born on March 23, 2000, and was ranked within the top 200 in the ITF doubles.

Family members rushed Radhika Yadav to a private hospital nearby, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

While what led to the crime is yet to be ascertained, Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said initial findings suggest that a social media post led to tension in the house.

"The father became agitated and shot her. The weapon used was a licensed revolver and has been recovered from the house," he said.

"We received a call from the hospital regarding a woman admitted with gunshot wounds. By the time we arrived, she had passed away. Statements from family members confirmed that the father was responsible," he said.