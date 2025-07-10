Who was Radhika Yadav? Tennis player shot dead by father in Gurugram

A 25-year-old state-level tennis player, Radhika Yadav, was reportedly shot dead by her own father in Haryana's Gurugram on Thursday morning. The incident took place on the first floor Radhika Yadav's family residence located in Sector 57 of Gurugram.(HT Photo)

According to preliminary information, Radhika Yadav's father fired three bullets consecutively at her following a disagreement over a social media post.

Public relations officer of Gurugram Police, Sandeep Kumar, cited initial findings and said it appeared that the social media post led to the tension in the house. He added that the weapon which was used in the crime was a "licensed revolver and it has been recovered from the house".

Though the tennis player was rushed to a private hospital, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Who was Radhika Yadav?

Born on March 23, 2000, Radhika Yadav stood at 113th rank as a double tennis player in the International Tennis Federation (ITF). She also ranks within the top 200 in the ITF doubles.

She was reportedly ranked at the 5th position within Haryana in the women's doubles category. Radhika Yadav was emerging as one of the top players alongside her peers.

Yadav used to make social media reels, which unfortunately became the reason for her death. An altercation broke out between Yadav and her father over a reel that she had posted on social media.

Infuriated by the post, Radhika Yadav's father took out his licensed revolver and opened fire.