Depression, taunts over living off daughter's money: What Radhika Yadav's father told cops

Deepak Yadav, father of 25-year-old tennis player Radhika Yadav, and also the accused in her murder case, has confessed to the crime and detailed some reasons behind his shocking move. Deepak Yadav, father of Radhika Yadav, shot her three times at their residence in Gurugram(Facebook/ANI)

Deepak Yadav shot Radhika three times at their residence in Gurugram on Thursday, and was arrested based on accounts of Radhika's family members.

During his questioning by the cops, Deepak said he was mocked by the society for "living off his daughter's earnings".

The FIR, accessed by Hindustan Times, shows that Deepak told the police that the criticism he faced had hurt his "pride", and that he had been battling depression for the past 15 days.

He was also not in favour of Radhika running a tennis academy, and the resentment grew so much that he ended up killing his own daughter. “He wanted her to shut down the academy, but she refused. He finally shot her dead over the same dispute,” assistant commissioner of police Yashwant Yadav had said.

Radhika Yadav was fatally shot by her father on Thursday at their residence in Sushant Lok Phase 2, Gurugram. He fired three consecutive shots at her following a heated altercation.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from Deepak's objection to an Instagram reel. While there is no official confirmation on it, Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, had earlier said that the trigger behind the crime was a social media post.

According to Radhika's uncle Kuldeep Yadav, he saw the tennis player lying in a pool of blood after he rushed to the kitchen on the first floor of the Gurugram house, following a "loud explosion".

Deepak has a licensed 32 bore revolver, Kuldeep said, adding he saw the revolver lying in the drawing room. "My son Piyush Yadav also rushed to the first floor. Both of us picked up Radhika and rushed her in our car to Asia Maringo Hospital," Kuldeep reportedly said, adding that only Radhika, Deepak and his wife Manju were on the first floor when the crime took place.

However, Manju Yadav, Radhika's mother refused to give her statement to the police, and claimed she had fever and did not see anything.

Deepak Yadav has been arrested in his daughter's murder case, and will be produced before a court in Gurugram at 2 pm on Friday.