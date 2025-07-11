Radhika Yadav murder: Music video starring tennis player surfaces after death

Tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot dead on Thursday by her father, Deepak Yadav. As investigations continue into her death, a music video starring the 25-year-old state-level has gone viral on social media. The music video, produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and released under the LLF Records label in 2024. The video stars Radhika alongside INAAM in several scenes. (LLF/HT Photo)

The tennis player was shot three times by her father at her Gurugram residence. Based on the statements from family members and the father's confession, Deepak Yadav was arrested for his daughter's murder.

Preliminary reports suggest that the tensions between Radhika and her father escalated due to an argument regarding a reel she filmed for Instagram.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, told HT that a social media post may have led to tensions in the house.

“The father became agitated and shot her. The weapon used was a licensed revolver and has been recovered from the house,” he added further.

‘Nothing concrete’ about music video and Radhika's murder

As per a report by NDTV, a music video starring Yadav may have also added to the tensions. The video in question is for a love song titled Karwaan by independent artist INAAM.

The music video, produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and released under the LLF Records label in 2024. The video stars Radhika alongside INAAM in several scenes.

As per NDTV, Deepak had objected to the music video and asked Radhika to delete the reels from her social media accounts.

However, there is no confirmation regarding the music video and if it added to the pre-existing tensions between the father-daughter. Speaking to HT, police officials have said that there is “nothing concrete” which suggests that Deepak was upset over the music video and social media activity.

Father 'jealous' of daughter's financial independence

As per the police, Deepak Yadav was angered and "jealous" of his daughter's financial independence. Sources close to the matter told HT that the 49-year-old man was often "mocked" by villagers in native Wazirabad and accused him of "living off" his daughter's income from her tennis academy.

Based on the FIR accessed by Hindustan Times, in his confession, the father added that he could "no longer bear the humiliation" which hurt his "pride."

“He asked her repeatedly to shut the tennis academy,” assistant commissioner of police (Sadar) Yashwant Yadav told HT. “But she refused. Arguments had taken place earlier as well. He finally shot her dead over the same dispute.”