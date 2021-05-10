States bolster, extend curbs as Covid-19 surge continues

As the second wave of coronavirus disease continues to rage across the country, several states and Union territories, led by Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, among others, are extending the lockdown or restrictions on movement of people, activities, the nature of establishments that can be open to break the chain of infections.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the statewide coronavirus lockdown ending on Monday by a week, a senior official said. The state’s tally rose to 1,503,490 with 23,175 new cases on Sunday.

In a statement, Additional Chief Secretary (Information), Navneet Sehgal said: “The corona curfew imposed in the state is giving positive results, and it is helping in breaking the chain of COVID infection... it has been decided to extend the corona curfew till 7 am on May 17.”

The national capital, too, entered into an extended period of lockdown and suspended Metro train services on all lines till 5 am on May 17. Delhi’s tally has risen to 1,323,567 with 13,336 new cases.

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has also extended its curfew till May 17 even as its case tally rose to 216,932 with 5,190 new infections. “The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services.”

In Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, too, the curfew has been extended till May 17. On Sunday, the state recorded 11,051 new cases, taking its total tally to 671,763.

India on Sunday reported 366,528 new Covid cases and 3,748 deaths, taking its total tally to 22,662,092 and number of fatalities to 246,162.