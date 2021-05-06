States have no power to draw up own lists of backward classes: SC

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that after a constitutional amendment in 2018, state governments have no power to draw up their own lists of backward classes and that they must rely on the Centre to include or exclude any community for granting reservation.

By a 3-2 majority, a five-judge bench interpreted the 102nd constitutional amendment, whereby new provisions were inserted to give constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (Article 338B) and for empowering the President to notify the list of socially and educationally backward classes of state or union territory (Article 342A).

While justices Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer maintained that the 102nd amendment act was confined to the list to be issued for central government jobs, justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat held that the scheme of the amendments has unequivocally taken away the power of the state to identify backward classes.

The majority dismissed the central government’s understanding of the amendments. Attorney general KK Venugopal had told the court that the 102nd amendment did not deprive state legislatures to enact law determining the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and conferring benefits on them.

According to the top law officer, Article 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution were untouched by insertion of Article 342 and that the states will continue to exercise their power to identify SEBCs and give reservation even after the amendments.

Several state governments, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, also asserted their right under Articles 15(4) and 16(4) to make special provisions for SEBCs and give them benefits of quota in education, public employments etc.

Both the Centre and states urged the court to lend credence to the parliamentary select committee report of 2017 and a statement of Union minister of social justice and empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot on the floor of Parliament in August 2017 that the amendments did not affect the rights of the state governments to notify backward classes for the purposes of granting reservation.

But the majority judgment rejected this plea, underscoring that when the text of the amendment was clear, there was no necessity to hunt for parliamentary intention or to give purposive interpretation to it.

“I am convinced that there is no reason to depart from the text which is in clear terms and rely upon the legislative history to construe Article 342 A contrary to the language. I am not persuaded to agree with the submissions of the learned attorney general and the other counsel for the states that Article 342 A has to be interpreted in light of the select committee report and discussion in the Parliament, especially when the legislative language is clear and unambiguous,” noted justice Rao.

Similarly, justice Bhat held: “If one interprets the entire scheme, the irresistible conclusion that follows is that the power of publishing the list of SEBCs, in relation to every state and union territory for the purposes of the Constitution is with the President only.”

Stating that the states could only make suggestions with the President who will have the exclusive authority to notify the list of SEBCs, justice Bhat added that once the list was notified, state governments could exercise their power under Article 15(4) and 16(4) to decide on extent of reservations, the kind of benefits, the quantum of scholarships, etc.

Justice Bhat further implored the President to “expeditiously publish the notification containing the list of SEBCs in relation to states and union territories” after a guidance from the NCBC since no list has bene notified after the amendments came into force in August 2018. Till such time, the existing list in each state, shall be valid, said the judge.

Justice Hemant Gupta concurred with justices Rao and Bhat. However, all five judges of the bench ruled unanimously that the 102nd amendment act did not violate the federal structure of the Constitution and was valid.

