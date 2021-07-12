States, UTs given at least 386 million Covid vaccine doses till now

The Centre has provided more than 386 million Covid vaccine doses across the country by now. The Russian Direct Investment Fund, an investor of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, announced that the vaccine demonstrated a higher or equal tolerability profile in the 60+ age group in San Marino during the inoculation campaign in the country. Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be granted an emergency use authorization in India, after Covaxin and Covishield.

As on Sunday, July 11, 386,051,110 doses had been provided to the states and Union Territories. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 371,647,625 doses till Sunday, 8am. As many as 14,403,485 balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs and private hospitals. Another 1,125,140 doses are in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, on Monday, India witnessed yet another decrease in its daily Covid caseload with 37,154 new cases, which took its cumulative tally to 30,874,376, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s bulletin at 8am. As many as 724 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, with 39,649 people recovering from the virus, the bulletin showed. With Monday’s numbers, the death toll and total recoveries in India due to Covid-19 now stand at 408,764 and 30,014,713, respectively. The active cases have also dropped to 450,899, and account for 1.47% of the overall caseload.