‘Staying far no excuse for ignorance’: Srinagar police raps Owaisi over Jamia masjid claim

Srinagar Police on Tuesday countered All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on his remarks over Srinagar's Jamia masjid being shut every Friday at a time when cinema halls have opened in Pulwama and Shopian. While correcting the member of Parliament from Hyderabad, the police said, “Staying far is no excuse of ignorance.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| A first in 3 decades: J&K LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates Srinagar multiplex

In a tweet, the city police explained that Jamia masjid is “fully open” and only on three instances after Covid restrictions were lifted, the mosque was “temporarily shut” for Friday noon prayers owing to “inputs of terror attack or (to maintain) law and order situation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This was after Jamia authorities failed to take responsibility for happenings inside,” Srinagar police further wrote as Owaisi urged Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to not shut Srinagar's Jama masjid on Fridays.

Taking a dig at Governor Manoj Sinha who inaugurated the Valley’s first multiplex in Srinagar on Tuesday, Owaisi said, "Sir @manojsinha_ you have opened Cinema Halls in Shopian and Pulwama but why is Srinagar Jamia Masjid shut on every Friday at least don’t shut it during the afternoon matinee show."