‘Steady improvement’: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate nears 60%, over 3.4 lakh recover across country

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:38 IST

While India’s coronavirus cases continue to rise, according to the government the Covid-19 recovery rate in the country shows promise and now stands at over 59 percent. As of July 1, the country’s coronavirus recovery rate was recorded at 59.43 percent.

Of the 585,493 coronavirus cases in the country, the number of patients who have recovered till date stands at 347,978.

In a tweet, the government of India - through its handle on Covid-19 updates - shared the recovery path of coronavirus patients in the country, showing a steady improvement in the country’s recovery rate since the imposition of the first phase of the lockdown on March 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In March-end, as per the government data, India’s recovery rate stood at around 7 percent which rose to 26 percent during the start of May.

On May 18, the rate jumped to 38 percent which stood at 47.7 per cent by the end of the month. As of July 1, 2020, India’s Covid-19 recovery rate nears 60 percent.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the country now near 600,000. On Wednesday, the national tally jumped to 585,493 with the addition of 18,653 fresh cases while the highest single-day jump of 507 Covid-19 fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 17,400.

Maharashtra continues to struggle with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with over 1.7 lakh people infected by the deadly virus. Tamil Nadu, the second worst-hit state is inching toward the one lakh-mark. In the national capital, coronavirus cases jumped to 87,360 on Wednesday. Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh on the fourth and fifth spot respectively.