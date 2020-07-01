e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Steady improvement’: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate nears 60%, over 3.4 lakh recover across country

‘Steady improvement’: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate nears 60%, over 3.4 lakh recover across country

In March-end, as per the government data, India’s recovery rate stood at around 7 percent which rose to 26 percent during the start of May.

india Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: A medical professional wearing PPE suit takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 test during lockdown.
File photo: A medical professional wearing PPE suit takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 test during lockdown. (Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
         

While India’s coronavirus cases continue to rise, according to the government the Covid-19 recovery rate in the country shows promise and now stands at over 59 percent. As of July 1, the country’s coronavirus recovery rate was recorded at 59.43 percent.

Of the 585,493 coronavirus cases in the country, the number of patients who have recovered till date stands at 347,978.

In a tweet, the government of India - through its handle on Covid-19 updates - shared the recovery path of coronavirus patients in the country, showing a steady improvement in the country’s recovery rate since the imposition of the first phase of the lockdown on March 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 Also read: India sees biggest one-day jump of 507 Covid-19 deaths, toll reaches 17,400

In March-end, as per the government data, India’s recovery rate stood at around 7 percent which rose to 26 percent during the start of May.

On May 18, the rate jumped to 38 percent which stood at 47.7 per cent by the end of the month. As of July 1, 2020, India’s Covid-19 recovery rate nears 60 percent.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the country now near 600,000. On Wednesday, the national tally jumped to 585,493 with the addition of 18,653 fresh cases while the highest single-day jump of 507 Covid-19 fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 17,400.

Maharashtra continues to struggle with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with over 1.7 lakh people infected by the deadly virus. Tamil Nadu, the second worst-hit state is inching toward the one lakh-mark. In the national capital, coronavirus cases jumped to 87,360 on Wednesday. Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh on the fourth and fifth spot respectively.

tags
top news
17 injured in Tamil Nadu’s Neyveli Lignite power plant boiler explosion: Report
17 injured in Tamil Nadu’s Neyveli Lignite power plant boiler explosion: Report
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
‘Steady improvement’: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate nears 60%
‘Steady improvement’: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate nears 60%
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
‘Initially thought it’s a simple flu’: Nurses to Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘Initially thought it’s a simple flu’: Nurses to Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
New ‘pandemic virus’ in China raises alarm, St Stephen’s may drop written test
New ‘pandemic virus’ in China raises alarm, St Stephen’s may drop written test
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In