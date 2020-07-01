Covid-19 state tally: Over 90,000 cases in Tamil Nadu, Bihar crosses 10,000-mark

india

Three months after the initiation of the first phase of Covid-19 lockdown, the number of cases in the country near 600,000. On Wednesday, the national tally jumped to 585,493 with the addition of 18,653 fresh Covid-19 cases while the highest single-day jump of 507 Covid-19 fatalities pushing India’s death toll to 17,400.

Maharashtra continues to struggle with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with over 1.7 lakh people infected while the second worst-hit, Tamil Nadu, is inching toward the one lakh-mark with over 90,000 Covid-19 cases. In Bihar, coronavirus infections have crossed the 10,000-mark.

With over 87,000 Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi stands at the third spot, followed by Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise situation of Covid-19 infections across the country.

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 174,761 on Wednesday. Over 90,911 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 7,855 have died.

Tamil Nadu

With 90,167 coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu is the state with second-highest coronavirus cases in the country and has witnessed 1,201 coronavirus fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the state stands at 50,074.

Delhi

The national capital is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 87,360 on Wednesday. As many as 58,348 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi while 2,742 have succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat

Gujarat has seen Covid-19 cases reach 32,557 on Wednesday. The state has seen 23,662 people recover from coronavirus while 1,846 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 23,492 while the number of recoveries has touched 16,084. The state’s death toll stands at 697.

West Bengal

As many as 18,559 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 12,130 recover from coronavirus while 668 people have been killed.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 18,014 Covid-19 cases till date. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 413 while 14,220 patients have recovered.

Telangana

The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at 16,339 coronavirus cases. While 7,294 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 260 in the state.

Karnataka

The state has witnessed 15,242 coronavirus cases till date while two hundred and forty-six people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion in the state. Nearly 8,000 patients have recovered from the disease in Karnataka.

Haryana

The coronavirus tally in Haryana has touched 14,548 while the death toll stands at 236. Over 9,900 people have recovered from the contagion in Haryana.

Situation in other states

Over 13,500 people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. While the state death toll stands at 572, over 10,395 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals.

Andhra Pradesh has 14595 Covid-19 patients. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar crossed the 10,000-mark on Wednesday, while the tally in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 7,497.

In Odisha, cases have jumped to 7,065 while Assam has reported 8,227 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally stands at 5,568, and the number of cases in Kerala is 4,442.

States with less than 3,000 cases

Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Manipur, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have less than 3,000 but more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

Mizoram, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. States like Meghalaya, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.