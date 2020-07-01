e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Modi reviews preparations for large-scale vaccination exercise

Modi reviews preparations for large-scale vaccination exercise

india Updated: Jul 01, 2020 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A day after India’s first Covid-19 vaccine candidate received the central drugs controller’s approval for human clinical trials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed India’s preparations for vaccinating its vast population against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) once a vaccine becomes available.

Vaccination must be affordable and universal, Modi said. At a high-level meeting, he directed officials to start work on a detailed plan for carrying out such large exercise in the country of 1.3 billion people and review preparations in place for vaccination against the viral disease that has infected at least 10 million and killed 508,876 across the globe. In India, the disease has infected 566,840 people and caused 16,893 deaths.

On Monday, Bharat Biotech said it had received the drug controller’s approval for carrying out human trials on a vaccine it developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The trials are expected to begin in July, the company said.

ICMR-NIV researchers managed to isolate and culture 11 strains from swab samples in early February from initial Covid-19 patients in Kerala that could be used to develop vaccines and aid research.

Vaccination of India’s vast and diverse population will need to factor in issues including those related to management of medical supply chains, prioritisation of at-risk populations, coordination between different agencies involved in the process, as well as the role of private sector and civil society, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The government has allocated ₹100 crores from the PM-CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund to support the initiative to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). There are as many as 25 vaccine development initiatives underway in India, across academic institutions, industry, and start-ups, according to the department of biotechnology that is one of the agencies spearheading the research work on Covid-19 management.

The PM focused on four guiding principles that will form the foundation of this national effort: such as vulnerable groups should be identified and prioritised for early vaccination; vaccination of anyone anywhere should take place without imposition of any domicile-related restrictions; must be affordable and universal; no person should be left behind; and the entire process from production to vaccination should be monitored and supported in real time with the use of technology.

Vulnerable groups include doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, non-medical frontline Covid-19 warriors, and vulnerable people among the general population.

Globally, there are 13 experimental vaccines in clinical trials and another 129 in the preclinical evaluation stage, according to the World Health Organisation’s draft landscape of Covid-19 vaccines.

The PM directed officials to evaluate available technology options that can form the backbone of the national endeavour to vaccinate all the population in the most efficient and timely manner.

top news
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In