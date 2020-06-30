e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi reviews preparations for Covid-19 vaccine development

PM Modi reviews preparations for Covid-19 vaccine development

The status of Indian and global vaccine development efforts was also reviewed at the meeting.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2020 15:01 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by AshutoshTripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The PM underscored India’s responsibility and commitment to the global community to play an enabling role in global vaccination efforts against Covid-19. (ANI photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations being undertaken for vaccination against Covid-19 as and when a vaccine is available.

The PM directed officials to evaluate various technology tools to ensure efficient and timely vaccination in due course of time. He also directed that detailed planning for such large scale vaccination should be undertaken immediately.

The status of Indian and global vaccine development efforts was also reviewed at the meeting. The PM underscored India’s responsibility and commitment to the global community to play an enabling role in global vaccination efforts against Covid-19.

PM-CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund Trust had earlier allocated Rs 100 crore for coronavirus vaccine development.

India’s coronavirus count has reached 5,66,840 including 16,893 deaths, according to the Union health and family welfare ministry on Tuesday.

Earlier, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech announced that it has successfully developed Covaxin, the country’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The Drug Controller General of India, ministry of health & family welfare granted permission to initiate phase I & II human clinical trials after the company submitted results generated from preclinical studies, demonstrating safety and immune response.

Human clinical trials are scheduled to start across India in July 2020.

France conveys 'steadfast support' to India amid standoff with China
Beijing's 1st response to ban on 59 China-linked apps talks of cooperation
2 Taj hotels in Mumbai get threat calls from 'LeT operative in Pak', cops step up vigil
India, China corp commanders start 3rd round talks to ease border stand-off
PM Modi's address today ahead of Unlock 2, amid tension with China
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China's aggressive posturing at LAC
Told to wear a mask, Andhra govt official assaults woman; arrested
Radhika Madan: 'Everyone knew nepotism existed, were afraid to address it'
