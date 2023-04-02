Atiq Ahmed’s relative arrested for ‘sheltering’ killers of Umesh Pal

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a relative of jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in Meerut for allegedly providing shelter to the killers of Umesh Pal who was shot down in Prayagraj earlier this year, officials said on Sunday. HT Image

Pal was a witness in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal in 2005. Atiq’s brother, Ashraf, is a named accused in the case.

Atiq’s brother-in-law, Ekhlaq Ahmad, a doctor by profession, was arrested from his residence in Bhawani Nagar locality under Nauchandi police station limits on Saturday evening. Ekhlaq is currently posted at a community health centre in Meerut’s Abdullapur area.

Ekhlaq has been accused of providing shelter to the killers of Pal.

“It is suspected that Ekhlaq is also linked to Pal’s murder conspiracy and provided financial help to the conspirators,” said Brajesh Singh, ASP, STF.

According to STF, Atiq’s son, Asad, shooter Muslim Guddu and Sabir visited Meerut after killing Pal and stayed at Ekhlaq’s house. Guddu and Sabir continue to be at large.

Ekhlaq has been brought to Prayagraj for questioning, STF officials said.

Meanwhile, Asad’s aide Shahrukh has also been arrested from Dhumanganj in Prayagraj with firearms and ammunition, police said. A resident of Karari area in Kaushambi, he has been accused of helping those involved in Pal’s murder.

“Both Ekhlaq and Shahrukh are being questioned in connection with Pal’s murder,” said Rajesh Kumar Maurya, station house officer of Dhumanganj police station.